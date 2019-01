In Women’s Hockey, the final match of the 4-game series between India and World Cup bronze medallists Spain will be played at Murcia this evening. The match will start at 5:30 PM.

The series is currently square at 1-1. India had lost the tour opener, 2-3, before levelling the series with a 5-2 win in the third game. The second match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the series with Spain, India will play two matches against Ireland.