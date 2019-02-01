Latest NewsInternational

Hate Crime: Hindu Temple Vandalised, Black Paint Sprayed on Deity

Feb 1, 2019, 06:38 am IST
Swaminarayan Temple in the Louisville city in the U.S. state of Kentucky was vandalised by social miscreants. Black paint was sprayed on the deity and they left a knife stabbed into a chair in the main hall.

The incident happened between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad tells The Courier-Journal that “repugnant messages of hate” were spray-painted on its walls during a break-in this week. Messages like “Jesus Is The Only God” were written along with images of crosses.

The incident has sent shock waves through the Indian-American community in Louisville Kentucky.

