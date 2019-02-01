Hate Crime: Hindu Temple Vandalised, Black Paint Sprayed on Deity

Swaminarayan Temple in the Louisville city in the U.S. state of Kentucky was vandalised by social miscreants. Black paint was sprayed on the deity and they left a knife stabbed into a chair in the main hall.

The incident happened between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad tells The Courier-Journal that “repugnant messages of hate” were spray-painted on its walls during a break-in this week. Messages like “Jesus Is The Only God” were written along with images of crosses.

The incident has sent shock waves through the Indian-American community in Louisville Kentucky.