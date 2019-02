In Syria, a building damaged during years of war in the northern city of Aleppo has collapsed, 11 people killed in this incident.

Five-story building collapsed early today, killing most of those who were inside and only one person was rescued alive. The building is in the eastern Salahuddin neighbourhood once held by rebels.

Syria’s nearly eight-year conflict has left more than 400,000 people dead and left broad parts of the country destroyed.