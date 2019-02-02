Latest NewsIndia

 12-year-Old girl accidentally pulls the trigger of her Fathers Pistol

Feb 2, 2019, 07:35 am IST
Less than a minute

In a tragic incident, A 12-year-old girl from Lucknow put her father’s pistol to her head while playing with it and accidentally pulled the trigger. The girl passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

As per the version of Inspector Raj Kumar Verma, the incident occurred at Thakurganj locality.

“Unaware of the consequences, Singh’s daughter Ayushi Singh picked up the pistol and started toying with it. She placed the barrel of the pistol on her right temple and was enacting the suicide attempt when the trigger was accidentally pulled,” the inspector explained.

She was soon rushed to the hospital but she died during treatment.

Tags

Related Articles

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft prepares to plunge into Saturn

Aug 30, 2017, 03:44 pm IST
online betting

Sports Ministry to make online betting legal

Jul 16, 2017, 10:03 am IST

Indian Woman who was forced to marry Pakistan man at gunpoint returns home

May 25, 2017, 12:01 pm IST

Fake railway recruitment gang busted, 8 arrested

Jul 24, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close