 12-year-Old girl accidentally pulls the trigger of her Fathers Pistol

In a tragic incident, A 12-year-old girl from Lucknow put her father’s pistol to her head while playing with it and accidentally pulled the trigger. The girl passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

As per the version of Inspector Raj Kumar Verma, the incident occurred at Thakurganj locality.

“Unaware of the consequences, Singh’s daughter Ayushi Singh picked up the pistol and started toying with it. She placed the barrel of the pistol on her right temple and was enacting the suicide attempt when the trigger was accidentally pulled,” the inspector explained.

She was soon rushed to the hospital but she died during treatment.