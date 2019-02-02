Latest NewsIndia

48-year-old man arrested for offensive posts against Muslims

Feb 2, 2019, 06:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday at the airport here by the cyber crime sleuths in connection with alleged offensive posts in the social media against Muslims, police said. Kalyanasundaram Rangasamy had allegedly made defamatory comments offending Muslims recently, police said, adding they were on the lookout for him for the offence for quite some time.

On his arrival at the domestic airport this morning from Ahmedabad, he was arrested and taken to the police commissionerate for questioning before producing him in a court, police said.

A case under several sections of the IPC has been registered following complaints against him by some outfits.

Related Articles

Places You Should Visit in Ayodhya

Jan 14, 2019, 04:21 pm IST

What Do Women Hate About Men in a Relationship

Feb 23, 2018, 10:37 am IST

8 Arab nationals arrested for trying to marry minor girls

Sep 20, 2017, 05:53 pm IST

Do Mammootty Fans Love Mohanlal ? Manju Warrier has an Unexpected Answer

Jun 19, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close