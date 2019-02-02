Andhra C M Naidu Complains about Interim Budget

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his interim budget 2019 speech had proposed many people friendly plans, but Andhra C.M Chandrababu Naidu is not happy with the budget.

Naidu accused the BJP-led central government of “betraying” his state by failing to fulfil the assurances made during its bifurcation and said the Interim Budget had nothing on offer for the state.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has betrayed Andhra Pradesh all these years. Nothing is assured to the state even in this last budget”.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party observed Friday as Black Day as a mark of protest against the BJP-led central dispensation.