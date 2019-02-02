BJP’s aim is to hoist party flag from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are important for the party as it aimed to hoist flag from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Notably, the election commission is likely to announce the dates of upcoming general elections in the first week of March.

Addressing a rally in Gajraula city of Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, “We have to win Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Till the time we form our government in 2019, BJP will not be able to hoist its flag from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.”

This is Shah’s second rally in a day. Earlier, he addressed the rally in Dehradun, capital of Uttarakhand. Shah had said Uttarakhand is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority and urged people of the state to help the party win all the five Lok Sabha seats in the coming general election as they had done in 2014.