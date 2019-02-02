Latest NewsPolitics

‘Congress party dividing people on caste’, MLA resigns from post

Feb 2, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Congress MLA in Gujarat, Asha Patel resigned as a member of the assembly and from the party membership Saturday on account of “infighting”. Patel, who represents Unjha constituency in Mehsana district, submitted her resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi in Gandhinagar this morning.

The Speaker has accepted the resignation. Patel’s exit is seen as a blow to the Congress as she had snatched Unjha seat from the BJP in 2017 assembly polls.

Unjha is one of the seven assembly constituencies that are part of Mahesana Lok Sabha seat, currently held by the BJP. Of the seven segments, the BJP holds four while the Congress three, including Unjha. Patel has written a letter to party president Rahul Gandhi announcing her resignation.

“I have resigned from the party due to prevalent infighting and because the leadership has been ignoring me,” she told reporters. Patel also claimed that her representations regarding the state of affairs in the Gujarat unit have not been heeded since the last one year.

Responding to a query whether she would join the ruling BJP, Patel said she would consult the people of her constituency before taking any decision. When contacted, state unit Congress president Amit Chavda said it seems Patel had taken this decision for her “personal gain”.

Tags

Related Articles

Bigg-Boss-Winner-Sabu-Mon

Bigg Boss Malayalam First Season Winner- Sabu Mon

Sep 30, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

Suicide bomb attack at restaurant , 3 killed

Sep 19, 2017, 07:50 pm IST
Expressway

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s first 14-lane Expressway tomorrow

May 26, 2018, 10:32 pm IST

New Rs 100 note : Here’s how to check whether the note is Real or Fake

Nov 19, 2018, 06:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close