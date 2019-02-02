Court extends custody of Gautam Khaitan

A Delhi court today extended by six days the Enforcement Directorate custody of lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar again remanded Khaitan in the custody of Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

The agency said that there was material evidence and reasons to believe that the accused has committed the offence of money laundering punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.