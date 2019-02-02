Latest NewsIndia

Court extends custody of Gautam Khaitan

Feb 2, 2019, 09:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Delhi court today extended by six days the Enforcement Directorate custody of lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar again remanded Khaitan in the custody of Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khaitan is already being prosecuted in a case related to AgustaWestland in which he was granted bail.

The agency said that there was material evidence and reasons to believe that the accused has committed the offence of money laundering punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.

Tags

Related Articles

Alia Bhatt injured

These reasons are why Birthday girl Alia Bhatt touched our hearts

Mar 15, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
amazing-makeover-of-rasiya

‘Classmates’ fame Radhika with amazing makeover look: See viral pics

May 9, 2018, 05:45 pm IST

Rahul acclaimed that with love Congress will beat BJP in Gujarat election

Dec 11, 2017, 10:31 am IST

Kerala woman’s forced conversion to Islam by husband : NIA to probe case

Jan 29, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close