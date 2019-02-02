Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde arrested for his alleged Maoist links

In Maharashtra, Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde has been arrested by Pune Police at Mumbai airport today for his alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist in the Bhima Koregaon case. A special court in Pune had rejected his anticipatory bail application yesterday. Teltumbde, is a professor at Goa Institute of Management, at Mumbai.

Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Vadane had observed that an investigating officer has collected sufficient material to show the involvement of Teltumbde in the case.

According to police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.