Davis Cup Tennis: Italy beat India 3-1

In Davis Cup Tennis, Italy secured a 3-1 triumph after winning the first reverse singles today to storm into the first-ever Davis Cup World finals.

Trailing 0-2 after losing the opening day’s singles rubbers, doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan kept India’s slender hopes alive by beating Simone Boelleli and Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

But it only delayed the world number 10 Italy’s march into the finals as world number 37 Andreas Seppi outclassed top-ranked Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-1, 6-4 in the first reverse singles to render the fifth rubber unnecessary.

World number 19 India will now compete in the Zone Group action later this year.