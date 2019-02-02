Deve Gowda slips in bathroom, injures leg

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda sustained injuries on his right leg after he slipped in the bathroom of his house in Bengaluru’s Padmanabhanagar locality, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The 85-year-old Janta Dal (Secular) president was wounded in the leg and faced difficulty in walking, according to Deve Gowda’s personal assistant.

Deve Gowda’s son Dr Ramesh was informed about the incident, who immediately rushed to his father’s residence to check on his condition.

The former Prime Minister was then taken to a hospital near his residence in the morning where he was attended by the doctors.

The doctors, who attended Deve Gowda, confirmed that he suffered a minor injury.

Gowda’s right knee had a sprain, but there was no fracture, the doctors said.