Endosulfan protest : It is not right to stage a protest using children, says Health minister K K Shailaja

Feb 2, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja has criticised the hunger strike staged by endosulfan victims in front of the secretariat.

Minister said that the government has considered all their demands and it is not right to stage a protest using children, Mothers with their endosulfan-affected children began an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat here, demanding speedy disbursal of compensation and implementation of the rehabilitation package.

When they staged a protest last year, the government had given Rs 50 Cr. for the rehabilitation of the victims and Rs. 7 cr. for writing off the loans.

