General Election 2019: BJP ready to offer any seat in Kerala to Mohanlal

The BJP Kerala state general secretary M.T.Ramesh revealed that the party is ready to offer any of its seats in Kerala for superstar Mohanlal if the actor is willing to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Stating that the BJP has not held discussions with the Mohanlal, Ramesh said the party had a high chance of victory in the election.

The party workers and people in all the 20 constituencies in the state are ready to have Mohanlal as a candidate. But is up to the actor to announce his stand,” Ramesh said. He added that the BJP leadership had not received any such recommendation.

“Mohanlal has expressed a lot of opinions regarding the union government. He has supported many projects of the Modi government. But I don’t know if he has any politics beyond that,” Ramesh said.

Earlier Senior party leader and the only MLA in the state O.Rajagopal has told that the party has asked Mohanlal to contest in the coming elections.