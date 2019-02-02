Govt releases ‘Kumbh Mela’ special postage stamp

Union Minister of State for Railways and Communication Manoj Sinha on Saturday released a special postage stamp on Kumbh Mela.
A special first-day cover was also released on the occasion. The cost of the stamp is five rupees.
On this occasion, Sinha said that Kumbh is a major event of not only of the country but the world.
He also said that Kumbh is not only a religious and spiritual event but an astrological, cultural and astronomical event of the world. Sinha further added that Kumbh has been treated as the source of light and knowledge.
Post Your Comments