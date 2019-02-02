Latest NewsIndia

Govt releases ‘Kumbh Mela’ special postage stamp

Feb 2, 2019, 07:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister of State for Railways and Communication Manoj Sinha on Saturday released a special postage stamp on Kumbh Mela.

A special first-day cover was also released on the occasion. The cost of the stamp is five rupees.

On this occasion, Sinha said that Kumbh is a major event of not only of the country but the world.

He also said that Kumbh is not only a religious and spiritual event but an astrological, cultural and astronomical event of the world. Sinha further added that Kumbh has been treated as the source of light and knowledge.

Tags

Related Articles

meera-rare

Rare pictures of Malayalam Cinema Beauty Meera Jasmine!

Mar 7, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

Shiv Sena to Support this Side During No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

Jul 19, 2018, 04:07 pm IST

Reality behind the scenes : Here’s how movie scenes are captured on camera – See Pics

Jan 26, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

Suzuki launches ‘Intruder 150’ in India

Nov 7, 2017, 08:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close