India to launch communication satellite GSAT-31 aboard Ariane-5

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would be launching its latest communication satellite GSAT-31, aboard Ariane-5 (VA 247) on February 6, 2019 from French Guiana.

Ariane-5 is the launch vehicle of the European launch services provider Arianespace. According to Arianespace, the launch of Ariane-5 (VA 247) is scheduled for 2:31 am India time on February 6. In its first mission on 2019, Arianespace would be launching two telecommunications satellites with Ariane 5.

The launch vehicle would be carrying two communication satellites:

Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4

Hellas Sat along with GSAT-31

GSAT-31

GSAT-31 is a telecommunications satellite designed and manufactured by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Weighing about 2,535 kg, the Indian satellite will provide continuity to operational services on some of the in-orbit satellites.

It will also provide communications services in Ku-band for at least 15 years. It will help bridge the digital divide in the Indian subcontinent as part of an ambitious Indian space program, whose objectives are to develop India while pursuing science research and planetary exploration.

The satellite derives its heritage from ISROs earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series. It will provide Indian mainland and island coverage. It is India’s 40th communication satellite.

Hellas Sat (Greece – Cyprus) aims to provide telecommunications services in the Middle East, South Africa and Europe.