ISL: ATK, Jamshedpur FC battle to keep playoff hopes alive

Feb 2, 2019, 09:44 pm IST
Former champions ATK and Jamshedpur FC will look to keep their hopes for a playoff berth alive when they lock horns in the Indian Super League Football in Kolkata tomorrow.

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City have sealed two spots in the playoffs with the two clubs firm on the table. While the third and fourth places are up for grabs and are being contested by four different clubs.

Hosts ATK, who are sixth in the league table with 17 points from 13 matches, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters while Jamshedpur is placed fifth with 20 points to their credit and are unbeaten in five straight matches.

