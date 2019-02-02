Jammu & Kashmir: JeM module busted, 3 arrested

In Jammu & Kashmir, police have busted a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit involved in a recent grenade attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Three persons have been arrested in the grenade attack case.

Three persons namely Ghulam Qadir Rather of Tarzoo Sopore, Aijaz Ahmad Khan of Naseem Bagh Sopore and Owais Khalid Dar of Nageenbagh Krankshivan Colony Sopore, were detained by police on suspicion for questioning. During questioning, the involvement of these three individuals surfaced in the commission of the offence and their involvement was established.

The detained persons worked for Jaish e Muhammad outfit and its terrorists had provided two hand grenades to them for attacking security forces personnel and installations while one grenade was recovered from their possession.

On January 25 evening hours unknown terrorists threw a hand grenade on SBI camp of 179 Bn of CRPF. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the camp in which no loss of life or injury was inflicted on either side.