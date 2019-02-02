JD(U) leader quits party, joins Congress

JD(U) leader Rishi Mishra Saturday quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars party and joined the Congress saying that it had become “difficult” for him to remain in an alliance which included the BJP.

Rishi, whose grandfather Lalit Narayan Mishra was one of the tallest Congress leaders from the state in the 1970s, was inducted into the party at its state headquarters — Sadaqat Ashram — in the presence of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Madan Mohan Jha.

“We are glad that Rishi Mishra has returned home. His presence will strengthen the party,” Jha said.

“For the past 18 months, I had been living in suffocation. I have no problems with Nitish ji but it was extremely difficult for me to face the people of my constituency as I had fought the assembly polls against the BJP and now my party was in alliance with it,” Mishra told reporters.