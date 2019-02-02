Kohli Orders Idli and Sunil Chhetri Wonders Why! Here is the Reason

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world cricket currently and his diet and exercise plans are something that will truly inspire you to get the extra out of you. Not just that it impresses cricket enthusiasts, it even surprised footballer Sunil Chhetri.

It was a few months ago that Kohli revealed that he has plans to be a vegetarian and Chhetri esorted to the same antics in order to keep himself fit for the rigours of the game at the age of 33.

“Yes (when asked if Virat is in touch with him regularly). Most of our chats are about football, diet — I don’t know whether he has announced it, but he is vegan now. I am also vegan now. It is great, it is a good feeling. I didn’t start because of love for animals. Because after eating 2000 lambs I can’t say that. (But at my age) It helps in recovery,” Chhetri was quoted as saying.

Chhetri said once he made fun of Kohli for ordering Idli. “I did chat with him about that. He turned one almost six months back. I used to make fun of him. One of the things we did for Star Sports, he ordered for some idli and I asked him what was wrong with him.

His wife is also a vegetarian. It is not easy to do what he is doing. What Virat is doing is unbelievable. He is also different from others in person. What he eats, how he trains, he is different from others,” he added.