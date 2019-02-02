Latest NewsIndiaReligion & Faith

Kumbha Mela 2019: 3rd holy bath on Mauni Amavasya on Feb 4

Feb 2, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
The third main holy bath Shahi Snan Parv of Mauni Amavasya at on-going Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will be observed on Monday,4th February at Sangam.

In view of massive gathering on Monday Prayagraj Mela Authority, Police and Railway have put on place wide arrangements. Railway will run 78 trains for devotees on 4th and 5th February for different stations of the
Prayagraj City for the convenience of the people.

According to Kumbh Mela Authority, three crore devotees are expected to take holy dip on Somavati Amavasya at Sangam.

