Mamata trying to trample democracy in Bengal,says PM Modi

Begining his poll campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of treading the path of the previous Communist government to trample democracy and said she should know it did not work then and it will not work now.

“I used to think that Didi who has herself suffered a lot during Left regime will not walk on the same path, but I was surprised that she adopted the same tactics. You can take this from me in writing ‘Inka jaana tae hai,” PM Modi said.

“Trinamool Congress is known for extorting ‘triple T’ — Trinamool Tolabaji Tax (Trinamool Extortion Tax). It cannot continue always,” he added.

Addressing a BJP rally in the industrial town of Durgapur, he said the Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the past four and a half years for the state but the TMC government did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the “syndicate”.