Man who had sex with a dead body gets this Punishment

A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour while high on drink and drugs has been jailed for six years. Kasim Shazada Khurum, 23, was high on booze, Mamba and PCP when he broke into the Co-op undertakers on Remembrance Sunday last year.

The shocking incident took place at the Central England Co-operative Funeralcare on Walsall Road, in Great Barr, Birmingham.

He forced open the door of the home at about 03:00 GMT, a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). While inside the funeral home the defendant lifted the lids of multiple coffins and sexually penetrated one of the corpses.”

Officers alerted by the parlour’s alarm turned up to find him still at the scene, and he was briefly sectioned following his arrest, the court heard.