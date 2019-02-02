Latest NewsCrime

Man who had sex with a dead body gets this Punishment

Feb 2, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour while high on drink and drugs has been jailed for six years. Kasim Shazada Khurum, 23, was high on booze, Mamba and PCP when he broke into the Co-op undertakers on Remembrance Sunday last year.

The shocking incident took place at the Central England Co-operative Funeralcare on Walsall Road, in Great Barr, Birmingham.

He forced open the door of the home at about 03:00 GMT, a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). While inside the funeral home the defendant lifted the lids of multiple coffins and sexually penetrated one of the corpses.”

Officers alerted by the parlour’s alarm turned up to find him still at the scene, and he was briefly sectioned following his arrest, the court heard.

Tags

Related Articles

Bhama-in-Hijab

Here is the truth behind actress Bhama wearing Hijab

Dec 18, 2018, 03:11 pm IST

Intex launches budget smartphone ‘Aqua 5.5 VR+’ in India

Sep 13, 2017, 07:27 pm IST

Depression in the Bay of Bengal leads to rains for the coastal areas

Dec 8, 2017, 03:32 pm IST

Sad! Kerala M.Ps Playing Politics When the State Needs them to Stand Together?

Aug 1, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close