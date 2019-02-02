Modi Govt bans SIMI for 5 more years

Modi Govt banned the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for a period of five more years starting February 1 under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act. It said the organisation was indulging in activities “prejudicial to the security of the country” and disturbing peace and communal harmony.

According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the Centre is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of SIMI are not controlled, the organisation will continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

In its notification, the Home Ministry listed 58 cases against members of SIMI. Some of the cases include the blasts in Gaya in 2017, M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore in 2014, and jailbreak in Bhopal in 2014.