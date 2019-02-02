Narendra Modi not mentally prepared to go out of power,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi minutes after he finished his speech in Durgapur and said his tenure will end in a month but he is not mentally prepared to go out of power.

Speaking to a TV channel, the Trinamool Congress supremo fumed at the attack by the prime minister and launched a counter-attack with allegations against Modi over 2002 Gujarat riots.

She also rejected PM Modi’s appeal that Trinamool Congress should support the Citizenship Amendment Bill. “We are opposed to this Bill. They have to withdraw it,” said the West Bengal chief minister.

Banerjee, who convened a meeting of two dozen opposition leaders on January 19 in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground, repeated her earlier stand that the Centre is trying to unleash the investigative agencies against anyone who dared to oppose him.