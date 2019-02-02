Latest NewsIndia

Occultist Seeks Permission to Sacrifice his Own Son

Feb 2, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

An occultist at Begusarai district in Bihar has sent an “application” to authorities seeking permission for human sacrifice to satisfy his deity.

In a video that was shared widely, the occultist claimed that human sacrifice is not a crime and he is going to sacrifice his son, an engineer, first.

The man has been identified as Surendra Prasad Singh and he wrote the letter seeking permission to perform human sacrifice to Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar), Begusarai on January 29.

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media, but the SDO Sanjiv Chaudhary said he had not received it.

“This is a serious matter. Human sacrifice is illegal. We have launched a hunt for the letter as well as the tantrik. Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

car flipped and driver escaped

Drunken driver escaped after car crashed and flipped twice

Apr 16, 2018, 11:13 pm IST
Triple Talaq Ordinance

Modi Government Passes Triple Talaq Ordinance

Sep 19, 2018, 12:57 pm IST

Former U S President George H.W Bush Passed Away

Dec 1, 2018, 10:55 am IST

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP president , growth of BJP under Shah’s leadership

Oct 3, 2017, 06:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close