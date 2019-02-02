Occultist Seeks Permission to Sacrifice his Own Son

An occultist at Begusarai district in Bihar has sent an “application” to authorities seeking permission for human sacrifice to satisfy his deity.

In a video that was shared widely, the occultist claimed that human sacrifice is not a crime and he is going to sacrifice his son, an engineer, first.

The man has been identified as Surendra Prasad Singh and he wrote the letter seeking permission to perform human sacrifice to Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar), Begusarai on January 29.

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media, but the SDO Sanjiv Chaudhary said he had not received it.

“This is a serious matter. Human sacrifice is illegal. We have launched a hunt for the letter as well as the tantrik. Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.