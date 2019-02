Kochi: Petrol Prices recorded a slight fall today as well. The petrol price went down by 10 paise/ litre while diesel price remained unchanged.

In Kochi one litre petrol costs 72 Rs and 82 Paise while diesel costs 69Rs and 32 Paise. At Thiruvananthapuram, it is Rs 74.12 and 70.66 respectively. AT Kozhikode it is Rs 73.14 and 69.64.

A slight dip in the prices were seen on Friday as well.