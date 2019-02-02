Latest NewsInternational

Polar vortex retreats from US

Feb 2, 2019, 10:50 pm IST
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 31: Ice builds up along the shore of Lake Michigan as temperatures during the past two days have dipped to lows around -20 degrees on January 31, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been cancelled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

A brutal cold spell that paralyzed the US Midwest, eased with forecasts predicting a rapid thaw. Blocks of ice floated down the river that runs through downtown Chicago, the rushing waters of the Niagara Falls were frozen in some places, and half the Great Lakes were covered in ice. According to US media reports, at least 21 persons have died
in the snow storm early in the week.

The two days of intense cold from the so-called polar vortex that descended on the US Midwest and Northeast will go down in memory for its scenes of winter at its most bitter.

 

