Polar vortex retreats from US

A brutal cold spell that paralyzed the US Midwest, eased with forecasts predicting a rapid thaw. Blocks of ice floated down the river that runs through downtown Chicago, the rushing waters of the Niagara Falls were frozen in some places, and half the Great Lakes were covered in ice. According to US media reports, at least 21 persons have died
in the snow storm early in the week.
The two days of intense cold from the so-called polar vortex that descended on the US Midwest and Northeast will go down in memory for its scenes of winter at its most bitter.
Chicago putting RAILS?on FIRE?
It's that cold out there ? #chicago #omnidigit #train #fire @omnidigit pic.twitter.com/vKLI2vuyDL
— omnidigit (@omnidigit) January 31, 2019
Freezing of a soap bubble#PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/AvqaCdYhhU
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 31, 2019
“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB
— Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019
It's soooo cold! how cold is it? it's sooo cold that this is happening! pic.twitter.com/uloTK26BJA
— Colin Lovequist (@LoungeCKRM) January 29, 2019
Boiling water freezes before it hits the ground. -22/-49 windchill in Chicago. #Chicago #Jaden #chiberia pic.twitter.com/UPYVjloGBk
— clay carroll (@Clay_Carroll) January 30, 2019
