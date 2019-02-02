Ram Temple should be built at the earliest, Says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya at the earliest and dared the Congress to spell out its own stand on the issue.

“The Kumbh fair is on and it is only natural that the demand for a Ram temple is being raised,” he said at a meeting of the party’s booth-level workers here, virtually launching the BJP’s campaign in Uttarakhand for the Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP’s stand has always been clear on the issue and I want to declare today that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be built at the earliest. Will Rahul Gandhi too define his stand on the issue?” Shah said to loud cheers of Jai Shri Ram. At the Parade Ground meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief also hit out at opposition attempts to forge a `mahagathbandhan’, or a grand alliance, for the parliamentary elections just months away.