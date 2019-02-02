Several injured due to stampede-like situation at PM Modi’s rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his speech in West Bengal on Saturday after a stampede-like situation broke out at the venue. An unidentified police officer said, several women and children were injured in the incident.

Modi was addressing a rally in Thakurnagar area of West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas district when hundreds of people who had gathered outside the venue tried to barge into the ground where the rally was organised.

Modi tried to pacify the crowd, asking them to remain in their places and stop making efforts to approach the inner ring of the rally ground which was earmarked for women. However, a few supporters threw chairs into a vacant spot in front of the stage to make space for others to stand.

Following the commotion, the prime minister ended his speech abruptly, saying he had another rally to attend, reports said.

Modi on Saturday began the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in the state. While addressing a rally in Durgapur later in the day, the prime minister apologised for the chaos that broke out in Thakurnagar. Modi said there were more people present at the rally than the ground could accommodate.