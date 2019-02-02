Latest NewsEntertainment

‘Sex Education’ season two gets approval

Feb 2, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
Netflix has approved its newest hit series, Sex Education, for a second season. The sophomore season of the series, created by Laurie Nunn, will consist of eight episodes.

The romantic comedy show, which tackles the issues of identity, confidence, and repression, features an ensemble cast of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa.

According to Netflix, the show has been viewed by over 40 million households within the first 4 weeks.

Sex Education season one was executive-produced by Eleven’s Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace. Taylor also served as a director on season one along with Kate Herron.

