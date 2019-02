The first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan’s new film has been released. The film directed by Rajesh is titled as ‘Mr.local’.

The first look features a suited Sivakarthikeyan sitting in the typical ‘local’ style with a glass of tea in his hand. The movie has Nayanthara as the female lead.

‘Mr. Local’ also stars Yogi Babu, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Sathish and Harija in key roles. The movie has music by Hip Hop Thamizha.