Sri Lanka arrested 73 Indians

Sri Lanka arrested seventy-three Indians for violating visa norms this year.

A total of 49 Indian nationals were arrested today from a factory in Matugama, about 60 km from Colombo, the Immigration and Emigration Department officials informed. Last month, 24 Indians, who were employed in a factory at Ingiriya, were arrested for staying beyond their visa term.

Those arrested have been sent to the immigration detention centre in Mirihana, the eastern suburb of Colombo. Those arrested would be sent to India after completing necessary formalities