Latest NewsInternational

Sri Lanka arrested 73 Indians

Feb 2, 2019, 11:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sri Lanka arrested seventy-three Indians for violating visa norms this year.

A total of 49 Indian nationals were arrested today from a factory in Matugama, about 60 km from Colombo, the Immigration and Emigration Department officials informed. Last month, 24 Indians, who were employed in a factory at Ingiriya, were arrested for staying beyond their visa term.

Those arrested have been sent to the immigration detention centre in Mirihana, the eastern suburb of Colombo. Those arrested would be sent to India after completing necessary formalities

Tags

Related Articles

People with these jobs are most likely to divorce

Jan 24, 2018, 10:11 pm IST

Indian man gets jail term for molesting 6-year-old boy at Dubai mosque

Jun 17, 2018, 07:37 pm IST
state tourism department

State tourism department to implement Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission

Jul 4, 2017, 10:19 am IST
minor boys abused

Gardener raped minors and threatened to post naked images on Facebook

May 11, 2017, 09:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close