Two-wheeler maker, TVS Motor today reported a 4% rise in total sales at 2 lakh 82 thousand 630 units in January as against 2 lakh 71 thousand 801 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 2% to 2 lakh 69 thousand 277 units in January 2019. The company’s exports rose 23%, to 52,650 units as against 42,802 units in January 2018.