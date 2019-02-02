United States Police Attach Tracking Devices to Indian Youth For this Reason

United States police on Thursday attached tracking devices on several Indian students caught in the ‘University of Farmington’ fiasco. According to the sources, this has been done to limit the movement of the students.

“A student reached out to me from Fremont, California saying that they tied a tracker around her ankle and instructed her to stay within a certain radius. She was given a map and asked not to cross the defined boundaries.

They also gave her batteries to ensure that the device is charged.” Prior to this, this student from Telangana was detained for over 14 hours”.

The Indian government has asked the US Department of Homeland Security for a list of all the detained Indian students and a formal request has been placed for providing consular access to them.

“Our Mission and Posts are ready to render all assistance to Indian students in the US to deal with the emerging situation. We have also involved Indian community organisations in reaching out to the students. We are

monitoring the situation closely and have impressed upon the US government the need to address the situation at the earliest,” the government spokesperson told TOI.

Reacting to this development, members of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said the move was “ridiculous” and “grossly unjust”. A similar step was taken in 2011 when dozens of Indian students were detained for being enrolled in the sham ‘Tri-Valley University’ in Pleasanton, California.

Indian Govt has also conveyed to the US authorities that a distinction should be made between those involved in recruiting or enrolling students and students who had been duped or defrauded in the process.