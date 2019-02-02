Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan to team up for the first time

Vijay Sethupathi has committed a new film with veteran director S.P.Jananathan. The film is tentatively titled as ‘Laabam’. Shruti Haasan is most likely to be the female lead. This will be the first film of Sethupathi and Shruti together.

S.P.Jananathan is a National award-winning director noted for his films like ‘Iyarkai’ and ‘Peranmai’. It must be noted that the director has previously worked with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Purampokku Engira Pothuvudamai’, which also had Arya in a major role. For his new movie ‘Laabam’, Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu has reportedly been zeroed in

as the antagonist. Arumuga Kumar is producing the movie.