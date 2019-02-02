WATCH: Terrifying Video of Dam Collapsing in Brazil

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing the exact moment a mine dam burst in Brazil. At least 115 people have died, and another 248 people remain missing as footage of the moment a Brazilian dam erupted has emerged.

The failure of the dam holding back iron ore mining waste on January 25 unleashed an avalanche of mud that buried buildings and contaminated water downstream.

The footage shows the entire hillside below the dam collapsing, sending an enormous torrent of red-brown waste hurtling down the valley. Watch Video here:

courtesy: The Guardian