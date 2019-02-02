What does Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi Hold for Farmers From Kerala? Check this Out

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister announced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme yesterday while presenting the budget.

Goyal said: “To provide assured income support for small and marginal farmers, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has been approved. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, 6000 rupees per year for each farmer, in three instalments, to be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, for farmers with less than 2 hectares landholding”.

So how is this going to be beneficial to farmers from Kerala? There are about 3.56 lakh beneficiaries in Kerala who are getting farmers pension and are past 60 years of age. With the addition of Rs 100 to their pension announced in the state budget, their pension amount will be Rs 1200. Now along with this, the farmers are going to receive the Rs 6000 announced in the interim budget.

Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said that about 25 lakh farmers will receive the benefit of Kissan Nidhi.

No age criteria are mentioned in Kissan Samman Nidhi. Although it was announced yesterday, more details are yet to come.