Women get naughtier and hotter after 40,says Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is an Indian actress. Known for pioneering a change in the concept of a Hindi film heroine with her portrayals of strong-willed women, she is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards, and six Screen Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.

In an interview, Vidya who has turned 40 asserts that women get naughty as well, “Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun.”

The actor who hosted her birthday party with a ’70s theme, that was attended by family and close friends, further added, “I say after 40 (women) don’t care even more. I’m actually going reverse. I used to be a serious person but today I’ve learnt to enjoy everything. I’m not carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders anymore. In my 20s, it was about wanting to live my dream. The 30s was about knowing myself and the 40s is about loving my life.”