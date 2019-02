Indian women’s hockey team today drew with Ireland in the opening friendly match at Murcia in Spain. DDrag-flickerGurjit Kaur scored in the first half to put the Indian team ahead, before the World cup silver medallists fought back to draw 1-1 .

After leveling the four-match series with hosts Spain, India put up a determined performance in the first match.T he visitors will end their 10-day tour of Spain with the second and final friendly match against Ireland tomorrow.