Latest NewsIndia

Indian Railways to install ‘Mobile Radio Safety System’ soon

Feb 3, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Less than a minute
Indian Railways

Western Railway (WR) is installing a new mobile train radio communication (MTRC) system to make its trains run on time and for improving its public announcement mechanism.

The system is expected to go live in two months. “MRTC is already in progress and will be completed by March 2019,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of WR as saying. The project is likely to get a boost from the Rs 20,000 crore allocated for Indian Railways’ safety funds announced during the interim budget on February 1.

With this new mechanism, the railway controller apart from directly communicating with crew members can also make announcements onboard locals besides. Currently, there is no system available for broadcasting any message to 35 lakh commuters of WR especially in case of major disruptions. Due to this disruptions passengers usually jump off trains and walk on tracks to the next station which can prove fatal.

Tags

Related Articles

Kamal Hassan

This Is What Happened After The Launch Of Kamal Haasan’s Party Website

Mar 1, 2018, 08:15 am IST

Businessman duped of Rs. 2.4 Crores: 4 Booked

Nov 19, 2018, 08:34 am IST

Bus catches fire in Motihari, 27 killed

May 3, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

These South Indian actress have done plastic surgery secretly: See them

Feb 10, 2018, 11:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close