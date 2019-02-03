Indian Railways to install ‘Mobile Radio Safety System’ soon

Western Railway (WR) is installing a new mobile train radio communication (MTRC) system to make its trains run on time and for improving its public announcement mechanism.

The system is expected to go live in two months. “MRTC is already in progress and will be completed by March 2019,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of WR as saying. The project is likely to get a boost from the Rs 20,000 crore allocated for Indian Railways’ safety funds announced during the interim budget on February 1.

With this new mechanism, the railway controller apart from directly communicating with crew members can also make announcements onboard locals besides. Currently, there is no system available for broadcasting any message to 35 lakh commuters of WR especially in case of major disruptions. Due to this disruptions passengers usually jump off trains and walk on tracks to the next station which can prove fatal.