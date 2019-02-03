Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsSports

ISL: ATK beat Jamshedpur FC

Feb 3, 2019
In Indian Super League Football, ATK beat Jamshedpur FC. Twin strike by Manuel Lanzarote in the first half helped ATK claim a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC.

With this win, ATK have kept their hopes alive in the playoff race and they are now level with Jamshedpur FC with 20 points in 14 matches.

After going into the break with a two-goal lead, ATK maintained their grip in the contest. However, the visitors finally broke the ATK defence line when a cross by Bikash Jairu at near post was headed inside the ATK goalpost by Mario Arques.

