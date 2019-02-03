KeralaLatest News

Mohanlal to Contest in Election? This is the Stand of Mohanlal Fans Association

Feb 3, 2019, 08:40 am IST
Amidst the growing debate regarding whether Mohanlal will contest in the upcoming Loksabha elections or not, Mohanlal Fans Association has completely dismissed the idea.

In a news hour debate in Asianet news channel, Mohanlal Fans Association General Secretary said that he would rather have the actor act in films and not contest elections.

“We prefer to see Mohanlal as an actor. If he contests in the elections, he will be considered as a candidate air dropped by the party” he said.

He added that if Mohanlal is made the candidate, there would be state wide protest against it.

Earlier BJP’s lone MLA in Kerala, O Rajagopal has revealed the truth regarding the superstar’s participation in the election. He said the actor is being considered as a possible candidate.

“Mohanlal has a lot of interest in public affairs. Party is considering him to be contesting in Thiruvananthapuram. he had said earlier.

