BJP never going to rule Kerala in recent future: O.Rajagopal

BJP has never governed Kerala and is never going to govern Kerala in recent future, Senior party leader and the only MLA of the party O.Rajagopal said. He said these words in Kerala assembly. He said these words while talking in the discussion about finance expenditure bill.

“BJP has never governed Kerala and is never going to govern Kerala in recent future. Then why the unemployment rate is too high in the state?”, he asked. He blamed that both the fronts that ruled the state were responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the state.

On Sabarimala women entry issue, he accused that the list that the government submitted before the Supreme Court has proved wrong as the recent revelations by Dewasom Minister that only two women had entered the temple. The government’s act of bringing two women in police protection to the Sabarimala is behind all the problems that happened in the state, Rajagopal accused.