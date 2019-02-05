KeralaLatest News

BJP never going to rule Kerala in recent future: O.Rajagopal

Feb 5, 2019, 03:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP has never governed Kerala and is never going to govern Kerala in recent future, Senior party leader and the only MLA of the party O.Rajagopal said. He said these words in Kerala assembly. He said these words while talking in the discussion about finance expenditure bill.

“BJP has never governed Kerala and is never going to govern Kerala in recent future. Then why the unemployment rate is too high in the state?”, he asked.  He blamed that both the fronts that ruled the state were responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the state.

On Sabarimala women entry issue, he accused that the list that the government submitted before the Supreme Court has proved wrong as the recent revelations by Dewasom Minister that only two women had entered the temple. The government’s act of bringing two women in police  protection to the Sabarimala is behind all the problems that happened in the state, Rajagopal accused.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Veerendra Kumar leaves the UDF!!!

Nov 29, 2017, 09:51 am IST
odiyan

The complete actor releases motion poster of ‘Odiyan’

Jul 3, 2017, 11:32 am IST

Nithish Kumar is Optimistic about BJP win in Gujarath and praises again Narendra Modi

Nov 13, 2017, 07:56 pm IST

Google launches ‘Chrome 66’ with exciting features

Apr 18, 2018, 09:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close