Coolpad Cool 3 to launch in India: See Price & Specs

Coolpad has been quite silent for a while in the Indian market. The company’s present budget offerings have barely created any hype in the smartphone segment in the recent months. Major companies in this segment such as Xiaomi, Motorolanovo, and Nokia have been playing aggressively with various options that offer some premium features. It now seems that Coolpad has enough and is gearing up to launch a new smartphone tomorrow. The new phone will go on head-to-head with the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

The company has already revealed some of the features of the device prior to the launch on February 5, 2019. According to the informations, the device will be called the Coolpad cool 3. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 6,000, which will make it go head-to-head with Xiaomi Redmi 6A. The Cool 3 will bring several new features to make it a compelling choice for budget smartphone seekers under Rs 6,000.

The Cool 3’s major highlight is the new dew drop notched display. The Cool 3 will be the first smartphone in Coolpad’s lineup with a notched display. Prior to this, the company has been relying on 18:9 displays for a long time. The waterdrop notched display hasn’t been seen in the sub-Rs 6,000 segment. The Redmi 6A still offers the 18:9 display with thick bezels.

Apart from the new display, the Cool 3 will also feature a dual rear camera and a rear mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. The teasers also hint that the device will offer a gradient rear panel with a glossy finish. However, as with all budget smartphones, the Cool 3 could be featuring a plastic rear panel that emulates a glossy glass panel.

While there’s no further information regarding the Cool 3, it is expected that the Cool 3 could be built around a MediaTek Helio P series chipset. It is also expected to run on a custom UI based on Android 9 Pie on top. The cool 3 could also feature a facial unlock feature that could rely on the front RGB camera sensor.

The Cool 3 could give Coolpad the much-needed boost that it requires in the budget smartphone segment in India. Realme has been quite aggressive with the lower end of the market with modern features as well as design trends. Nokia has also been pushing its stock Android One phones in this category. Samsung’s Galaxy J series phones have also been a strong seller and with the arrival of galaxy M10, the competition in this space would heat up. With the Cool 3, Coolpad could gain momentum and make space for itself in the crowded budget smartphone segment.