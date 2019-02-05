“If he Can’t Continue Acting, He will find another Job” Mohanlal about Pranav

Pranav Mohanlal’s Irupathiyonnam Nootand is running in theatres amid mixed reviews. Social media has been abuzz with the opinion that his acting is not up to the mark in the film, meanwhile, Actor Mohanlal has chosen to open up about his son’s acting. In an interview given to Times of India, Mohanlal says, Pranav cannot be seen as a continuation of the legendary actor’s presence on big screen.

When asked if Lal perceives Pranav’s acting as a passing of the torch in any way, the actor replied.

“No. It all depends on his brilliance and his blessings from the Almighty. If he’s capable of carrying on acting, let him. If he’s not, he will find a new job”.