Latest NewsEntertainment

“If he Can’t Continue Acting, He will find another Job” Mohanlal about Pranav

Feb 5, 2019, 07:44 am IST
Less than a minute

Pranav Mohanlal’s Irupathiyonnam Nootand is running in theatres amid mixed reviews. Social media has been abuzz with the opinion that his acting is not up to the mark in the film, meanwhile, Actor Mohanlal has chosen to open up about his son’s acting. In an interview given to Times of India, Mohanlal says, Pranav cannot be seen as a continuation of the legendary actor’s presence on big screen.

When asked if Lal perceives Pranav’s acting as a passing of the torch in any way, the actor replied.

“No. It all depends on his brilliance and his blessings from the Almighty. If he’s capable of carrying on acting, let him. If he’s not, he will find a new job”.

Tags

Related Articles

Moto G7 Play Spotted on FCC in US. Here is What we Know

Nov 27, 2018, 02:53 pm IST

Have you ever heard of a school with one teacher? Here it is

Jan 20, 2018, 06:33 am IST
saints in ayodhya

Ayodhya: Dates for Ram temple construction will be announced next year

Nov 26, 2018, 06:58 am IST

Gujarat Polls : Nationalism is the biggest factor for BJP, says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Nov 14, 2017, 11:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close