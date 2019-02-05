Indians will shut the doors on BJP in next polls ,says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the people of India will shut the doors on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu was reacting to Amit Shah’s statement made on Monday, where the BJP president termed the TDP supremo a “U-turn Chief Minister” and that he will not be allowed to join the NDAÂ alliance again. Naidu told ANI in an interview: “We all know how Amit Shah was five years back. As he has got a big position, he is thinking he has become so powerful. Who asked him to open that door (to join NDA)? Did I ask him or beg him? He is talking all rubbish?” “After the general elections, the people of India will close the doors for the BJP,” the TDP chief stated.