TN Government has the capability of eliminating Tamil Rockers in a day: Vishal

Feb 6, 2019, 07:29 am IST
Vishal while interacting media asked about the recently released movies getting pirated, to this, he answered that TN Government has the capability of eliminating Tamil Rockers in a day and currently he has also requested them to look after the issue which will be sorted out very soon. Apart from this, Vishal is all set to marry his love Anisha of Arjun Reddy fame.

