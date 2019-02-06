TN Government has the capability of eliminating Tamil Rockers in a day: Vishal

Vishal while interacting media asked about the recently released movies getting pirated, to this, he answered that TN Government has the capability of eliminating Tamil Rockers in a day and currently he has also requested them to look after the issue which will be sorted out very soon. Apart from this, Vishal is all set to marry his love Anisha of Arjun Reddy fame.
Related Articles
Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali slammed on social media for posting picture with beer on Eid
Jun 18, 2018, 02:28 pm IST
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to Pakistan
Jan 21, 2018, 06:57 pm IST
Minor girl gang-raped and ablaze in her own home as her deaf grandfather slept
Dec 8, 2017, 09:49 pm IST
Nation received massive FDI in last 5 years: Piyush Goyal
Feb 1, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Post Your Comments