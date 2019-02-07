KeralaLatest News

Bindu Who Broke Customs in Sabarimala Was Given Leave Without Following the Procedures

Feb 7, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Kannur: Bindu, who was one among the two young women who made it into Sabarimala was given leave without following the procedures. Bindu is working on contract basis in Kannur University School of Legal Studies and Teachers working on contract basis, if they want to apply for leave, have to do it via Department head to University Registrar. Bindu submitted the application only to the department head.

The registrar has not yet received the leave application from Bindu. It was ABVP Kannur district president K Renjith who filed an RTI petition and received the response that registrar needs to be given a request only if the number of days of absence exceeds 15 days. But there is no clarity in university issuing a circular like that. Bindu Ammini has taken 10 casual leaves and, 7 leaves without allowance (altogether 17), as per the RTI documents.

Because of Bindu’s absence, students of LLB and LLM lost about 13 classes in December and January. K Renjith, ABVP district president, requested the university authorities to withdraw Bindu’s contract and find a new teacher.

