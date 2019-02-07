T.G Mohandas Asks Asianet Reporter Prashanth Raghuvamsam to Show this Courtsey

Yesterday, after hearing the arguments on Sabarimala Young women entry review petition, the Supreme Court of India has reserved its judgement for another day. It was also a day where media, especially Malayalam was closely following the court proceedings, bringing live updates of each advocate’s arguments and conducting discussions on it.

Prashanth Raghuvamsam, the seasoned reporter for Asianet News Channel was entrusted with the reporting for his channel and the veteran has done his job. BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas though had an interesting suggestion for Prashanth.

T.G Mohandas, taking to Twitter, said that Prashanth’s reporting was excellent, but it was mostly a translation of the tweets that appeared in LiveLawIndia. While he didn’t say it was wrong to do so, Mohandas made an earnest suggestion to show Prashanth’s gratitude to LivelawIndia by posting a Thank You. Here is his actual Tweet in Malayalam.

Mohandas. also had a Tweet for the nationalizer for yesterday’s S.C Proceedings.